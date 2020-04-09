Security guard, teen girl wounded on CTA Red Line train after guard's gun fires during altercation on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard and a 16-year-old girl were both wounded after the guard's gun went off while in his pocket aboard a CTA Red Line train in Lakeview Thursday morning.The 38-year-old security guard was on a train in the 900-block of North Belmont Avenue when at about 3:56 a.m., he approached a 16-year-old girl who was causing a disturbance, police said.They got into a minor physical altercation which caused the guard's gun to fire while in his pocket, wounding him in the leg and wounding the teen in her stomach, police said.Both were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Area North detectives are investigating.CTA Red and Brown lines are not stopping at the station due to the investigation.