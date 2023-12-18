Dancing While Cancering donates to fund position at Lurie Children's Hospital

Dancing While Cancering has announced a major donation for Lurie Children's Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is the story of something good that came from something sad and it's making Chicago proud.

Dancing While Cancering was created by the Kramer family after their daughter Maddie lost her fight with cancer in 2018.

Now, five years later, the non-profit is making a major donation to Lurie Children's Hospital and that money is going to help other young families in a unique way.

Maddie's dad, Scott Kramer, along with the new "Dancing While Cancering" activity coordinator Charlotte Miller joined ABC7 to talk about the program.

For more information and to donate, visit dancingwhilecancering.org.