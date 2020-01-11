Dancing While Cancering strives to spread positivity to pediatric cancer patients

Dancing While Cancering was inspired by a little girl named Maddie Kramer, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just months before her third birthday.

Maddie's parents, Scott and Pammy Kramer, embraced her diagnosis and provided her the tools to maintain her childhood innocence.

After Maddie's death, Scott and Pammy began Dancing While Cancering. The goal of the organization is to spread Maddie's positive energy to other childhood cancer heroes.

Dancing While Cancering now has 14 partner hospitals in nine states across the country.

To learn more about Dancing While Cancering, visit dancingwhilecancering.org.
