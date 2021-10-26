'Dancing with the Stars' Horror Night sees 2 couples earn perfect scores

LOS ANGELES -- Horror Night on "Dancing with the Stars" was supposed to be filled with twists, turns, screams and scares. But two couples felt nothing but joy and happiness when they each earned a perfect score from the judges.For the second week in a row, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson scored a 10 from each of the four judges. This week it was for a jazz routine, with their inspiration being the Stephen King horror story "It."Host Tyra Banks told Siwa she literally scared the hell out of her with her Pennywise costume."Thank you. That means I did my job right!" Siwa replied.The other couple who earned 40 out of 40 was basketball player Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach. They performed a contemporary routine inspired by Jordan Peele's "Us." It was by far their highest score of the season."I came on the show to get a challenge, to get critiqued, to improve myself in any way. I appreciate the 10," Shumpert told the judges after the dance.Sadly, the night had to end with an elimination. This week, "Real Housewives" star and former Miss USA Kenya Moore and her partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home.Next week, the remaining couples will return to perform to the music of legendary rock band Queen.