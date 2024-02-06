'Dancing With The Stars Live' coming to Rosemont this weekend

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- "Dancing With The Stars Live" is coming to town, and the performers will be shimmying and shaking all over Rosemont on Saturday.

Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are just a few of the professional dancers hitting the stage.

Bersten joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

He said he enjoys getting to see the fans in-person, and wants to visit some new coffee shops while in the Chicago area.

There are two performances on Saturday choreographed by Mandy Moore at the Rosemont Theatre.

The matinee gets going at 4 p.m., and the evening show is at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $61 on Ticketmaster.com.