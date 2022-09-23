Florida boat captain charged after Elk Grove Village woman killed in parasailing incident

A Florida boat captain is now charged in the death of a suburban woman killed while parasailing over the Memorial Day weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly four months after an Elk Grove Village woman died and her son and nephew were injured in a parasailing incident in the Florida Keys, the captain has now been arrested and charged for her death.

Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, is charged with one count of manslaughter and five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Couch cut the line tethered to the three victims on May 30 off the coast of Marathon Key because the parasail was "pegging." That means the parasail turned into high winds which could drag the boat.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed, her 10-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew were injured. Alaparthi and the two children were dropped and dragged through the water before colliding with the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

Officers said Alaparthi was declared dead by the time a good Samaritan arrived to help.

According to the arrest warrant, Couch violated several commercial parasailing statutes, with weather and wind speed being a "key contributing factor" in the accident.

Couch worked for Lighthouse Parasail INC- Based in Marathon. He is being held on $100,000 bond. He will be back in court to make a plea next month.

In a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the regional commander says there was no excuse for the negligence and disregard for public safety shown in this case.

Authorities said nine people from Illinois were on the boat for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The victim's family has now filed a lawsuit against the parasail operator