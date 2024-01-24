Daniel Kaluuya steps into director role for Netflix drama 'The Kitchen'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Daniel Kaluuya won an Oscar for playing slain Chicago activist and Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Now, he's moving into the director's chair for "The Kitchen."

Kaluuya and his star, Kane Robinson, spoke to ABC7 about the haunting Netflix drama that debuts Friday.

"The Kitchen" is a nightmare enclave where the poor struggle to survive a battered existence.

The main character, Izi, vows to escape. A young boy touches what's left of his human spirit. Their bond may be the only hope they have for a future.

"The Kitchen" has been described as dystopian, but also deep and scary. Kaluuya is a director, writer and producer on the film.

"I think it was really interesting to tell a story about a selfish man, who is against himself and against his community, and is given a person to care for, and seeing what choice he will make.

At this time when we're so individualistic, we're so in our own selves, so self protective, I thought to explore that archetype was interesting to me.

Robinson talked about how he found his character in Izi.

"I thought this is a character that has shut himself off to the world," Robinson said. "People have left him in the past and I feel like he's scarred from those situations. So when Benji comes along, it is so difficult to let his guard down and to find the heart and find it in himself to do the right thing and look after this kid."

The film is Kaluuya's directorial debut and he also wrote the film. He talked about the biggest challenges in getting the project together and bringing it to the screen.

"Having a vision for it and realizing that you don't know enough yet," Kaluuya said. "To actualize what you see and having to learn and grow and let go of things in order to reach the standard that you aspire to."