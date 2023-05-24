Counter-protesters detained after rally for Daniel Penny, man charged in Jordan Neely's death

Nassau County officials are holding a rally in support of Daniel Penny, the marine charged with manslaughter in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

NEW YORK -- New York officials held a rally in support of Daniel Penny, the marine charged with manslaughter in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman ventured into Manhattan to support 24-year-old Penny on Wednesday morning.

"Every day, tens of thousands of Nassau County residents commute into New York City," Blakeman said. "I'm worried about them. I'm worried about our Nassau County residents. Just think of it. Good Samaritans should be encouraged. Good Samaritans should be a part of the fabric of our community."

Blakeman said he and the other elected officials were there because they believe Penny did the right thing.

"He cared about his fellow subway riders," Blakeman said. "He cared enough to get involved. And isn't that what we want?"

Blakeman was flanked by a crowd of flag waving veterans and first responders in support of Penny, according to his press release.

He was forced to yell over a vocal, albeit smaller, group of counter-demonstrators carrying signs reading "Justice for Jordan Neely" and yelling for Blakeman to "go back to Long Island."

After Blakeman spoke for about 20 minutes, the rally broke up and a couple skirmishes broke out.

A couple of the Neely supporters were detained by the large number of police and court officers standing by outside of 100 Centre Street, where Penny case will be prosecuted.

Neely, 30, died after Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold on an F train earlier this month.

Lawyers for Penny say Neely was threatening passengers, but a grand jury handed up an indictment and Penny has since been charged with manslaughter.

There have been conflicting accounts from witnesses, some believing the chokehold went too far, while others are calling Penny a hero.