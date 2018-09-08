U.S. & WORLD

Dashcam captures moment train plows through semitrailer stalled on tracks

EMBED </>More Videos

A freight train in Chester, Virginia, crashed through a semitrailer stuck on the tracks, tearing it in half and spilling its contents across the tracks before eventually coming to a stop. (Mike Eugene)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. --
A dashboard camera captured the frightening moment a train tore through a semitrailer that had apparently stalled on the tracks.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield, Virginia, local television station WRIC reported.

Before the moment of impact, two people can be seen running from the cab of the truck. The freight train then crashed through the middle of the trailer, tearing it in half and spilling its contents across the tracks before eventually coming to a stop.

A witness told WRIC that everybody in the truck made it out safely before the collision. It's not clear if anybody was injured onboard the train.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtruck crashtruckstrain crashtrainsdashcam videotrain accidentVirginia
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man swept from shore into Lake Michigan by wave dies
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Aurora man receives 68-year prison sentence for child sex crimes
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Archer Heights suspect orders takeout, robs delivery drivers
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Park Ridge police looking for armed robber who stole $1,000 from gas station
Police: Fast food worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Show More
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
St. Charles police investigate man's death as possible hit-and-run
Man fatally shot by police officer mourned from Texas to St. Lucia
Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
More News