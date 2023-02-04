Dating tips: Matchmaker's guide to finding true love in New Year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Valentine's Day quickly approaches, sparks are flying and love is in the air.

But, for some singles, the holiday may feel more sour than sweet. If you've struggled with love in the past, don't give up hope on finding your special someone just yet.

Matchmaker and modern dating expert Laura Jacobs says the key to finding true love is forgetting the past. Treat the New Year as such when it comes to your romantic life. If you haven't had much luck in the dating pool these last few years, that's okay. The key is not to dwell on the past but learn from it. What worked for you? What didn't? What can you do better? How can you make 2023 the year you find true love?

Don't be afraid to explore new opportunities. The great thing about finding the perfect someone is it can happen anywhere and at any time. Therefore, it's important to remain open to anything that comes your way. If a friend wants to set you up, go for it. If you find someone attractive at the grocery store, strike up a conversation. Thought about working with a matchmaker? Try it.

It's also very important to know what you are looking for in your next relationship. What qualities are you looking for in a partner? Make a list and get very specific. And remember, attraction is more than just skin-deep. You might be initially attracted to someone's looks, but more important than that is what kind of person are they? Are they kind, courteous and respectful? Do they listen when you speak and ask follow up questions? Are they optimistic about the future or a "Debbie downer?" Do they lift you up? And don't forget to act like the type of person you want to date!

Like most situations, good things come to those who wait, so accept and appreciate your current relationship status. If you're single, embrace it for now and know that it won't last forever. The more you put yourself out there the more opportunities you'll have.

Last but not least, be your honest self. Don't use a picture from 20 years ago. Don't call yourself a doctor when you haven't gone to college. Don't say you're six feet tall when you're only 5-foot-3. Dishonesty only comes back to bite you in the long run and is unfair to the person you are meeting. In 2023, just be honest!

