You can name a cockroach after your ex, adopt penguins at Brookfield Zoo for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You still have time to adopt penguins at the Brookfield Zoo for Valentine's Day.
Valentino was born on Valentine's Day in 2011.
SEE ALSO | This Valentine's Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' in Chicago
The zoo calls him and Patty a "power couple," and said they've raised four chicks of their own and fostered several others.
Also happening for Valentine's Day, the zoo is once again offering a chance to name a cockroach in honor of that "un-special" person in your life.
RELATED | Soulmates and sweethearts celebrate Valentine's Day milestones