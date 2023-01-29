You can name a cockroach after your ex, adopt penguins at Brookfield Zoo for Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day, you can adopt a penguin and name a cockroach after your ex at the Brookfield Zoo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You still have time to adopt penguins at the Brookfield Zoo for Valentine's Day.

Valentino was born on Valentine's Day in 2011.

The zoo calls him and Patty a "power couple," and said they've raised four chicks of their own and fostered several others.

Also happening for Valentine's Day, the zoo is once again offering a chance to name a cockroach in honor of that "un-special" person in your life.

