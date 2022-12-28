Bela Gandhi shares dating tips for the new year

Bela Gandhi of the Smart Dating Academy offers tips on online dating for the new year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week is considered peak dating season and that's when online dating memberships spike.

Makes sense as the new year approaches.

Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about love in the new year.

Gandhi talked about why this week is more popular for online dating than in the summer. Sunday, January 8, will be the busiest online dating day of the year, according to Match.

For those who don't want to online date, Gandhi suggests forming a "Dating Board of Directors." Gandhi suggests people, "Put the best superconnectors on your board, and those are connected people who love connecting people."

For more tips, visit Gandhi's Instagram page @smartdatingacademy.