stabbing

Man stabbed to death during fight at Dave & Buster's in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed to death after a fight broke out inside a Dave & Buster's in Times Square Saturday night.

Two men got into some kind of a dispute inside the Dave & Buster's on 42nd Street around 10:45 p.m., police said.

That's when one man pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed a 39-year-old man in the chest.

ALSO SEE: 2 attacked with knives, 1 pushed onto tracks at Green Line station, on Blue Line train, police say

EMS responded and took the man to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene but was caught by officers that were on patrol nearby.

He was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfightu.s. & worldstabbingpolice
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man stabbed on Orange Line platform on SW Side, Chicago police say
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Man stabbed, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side, police say
Handyman confessed to gruesome stabbing murder of mom, prosecutor says
TOP STORIES
Sisters shot, 1 killed in River North ID'd by family
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
EF-0 tornadoes reported in DuPage, Boone counties: NWS
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
FDA takes steps to limit lead in juice
Man stabbed on Orange Line platform on SW Side, Chicago police say
Show More
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
15 hurt when in pedal pub crash, driver charged with DUI: police
Dorothy's dress from 'Wizard of Oz' to be auctioned
Grayslake meteorology student among 3 killed while storm chasing
Chicago Weather: Overcast, breezy and cooler Sunday
More TOP STORIES News