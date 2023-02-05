'Beyond his years': 9-year-old boy graduates high school

David Balogun, a 9-year-old boy, has graduated from high school in Harrisburg, PA.

HARRISBURG, Penn. -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Pennsylvania boy's graduation is making history.

Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Bucks County's Harrisburg after taking classes remotely, KYW reported.

He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.

While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.

SEE ALSO | Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard

"He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.

David has also ambitious goals for the future.

"I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.

After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.

David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)