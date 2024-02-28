13-year-old dies at hospital after south suburban stabbing, medical examiner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the teens stabbed earlier this week in the south suburbs has died from his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
The stabbing happened Monday around 4 p.m. in the 1500-block of Hanover Street in Chicago Heights, police said.
Officers found two boys, 14 and 13 years old, with apparent stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
David Sanchez, 13, died from his injuries on Tuesday at a hospital, according to the medical examiner.
There is no update on the 14-year-old's condition.
Chicago Heights police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating.
Chicago Heights police asked anyone with information to contact them at 708-756-6400.
