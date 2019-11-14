Department of Children, Family Services bans handcuffs, shackles when transporting minors following investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The use of handcuffs or shackles for transporting youth is now banned by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The policy change comes after two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, were handcuffed and shackled at their ankles while being driven from a youth shelter in Chicago to another living arrangement in Palatine, DCFS said.

The teens were restrained for nearly 30 miles while being transported by a company hired by DCFS.

Officials said they conducted an investigation.

RELATED: DCFS accused of keeping children inside makeshift shelters in city offices

In a released statement, State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield) said DCFS failed to protect children.

"When we dishonor one person's rights, we dishonor everyone's rights," Senator Morrison said. "DCFS's failure to provide oversite and accountability on their contractors has caused another violation. This situation underscores my commitment to reform this troubled agency."

DCFS officials said soft restraints will be allowed for youth passengers but only if ordered by a court or a psychiatrist.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopalatinefoster kidsdepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
Show More
CTU members to begin voting on CPS contract agreement
Missing autistic boy, 15, from Wrightwood on South Side
Son charged with fatally shooting father during argument in Des Plaines
Lightfoot claims Uber trying to pay off Chicago ministers to defeat rideshare regulation plan
Crawford, Blackhawks win 5-3 for 1st victory over Vegas
More TOP STORIES News