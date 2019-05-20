DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Oak Lawn police say Christ Medical Center did not alert them about Clarisa Figueroa when she arrived at the hospital with a newborn, despite showing no signs of having just given birth.

WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death

"It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.



Figueroa is one of the people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and removing her newborn from her womb.

RELATED: Remains found on Southwest Side identified as missing Pilsen woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

Paramedics brought Figueroa to the hospital on April 23rd, but police didn't connect her to Ochoa-Lopez's murder until three weeks later.

The baby boy is not expected to survive.

WATCH: Mourners attend vigil for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Mourners gathered Friday night at a growing memorial outside the home where Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's body was found.



RELATED: Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
