Consumer Reports: July 4th deals

You might find some great 4th of July sales if you go shopping this weekend.Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Consumer Reports Editor Samantha Gordon says the 4th of July deals are out there."Even when a lot of stores are closed and people aren't shopping as much, we're still seeing people making these big purchases and so retailers are still discounting these items," Gordon said.If you plan on barbecuing but haven't scored the right deal...gordon says this monument gas grill is a solid offer."So there's a Monument gas grill," Gordon said. "It's already an affordable grill at around $400 but right now at Lowes you can get it for about $330, so you're saving about 70 bucks. This grill we really liked. It scored really well in all of our tests and has some great features like integrated LED lighting so you can cook at night."Some appliances are also on sale."I'll tell you about two of my favorites," Gordon said. "The Bosch 300 series dishwasher. Bosch in general is a great brand for appliances. It usually runs between $850-$1000 and AJ Madison.com you can get it for $760. What we really like is that it's quiet and it dries really well."There's also the LG French door refrigerator. It usually costs about $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking off $500.And what about tech?"So July 4th isn't really a big tech sale time but retailers are still putting these things on sale," Gordon said. "There's also a really good deal on a pair of wireless noise canceling headphones, which is excellent especially if you're still working from home.She said you can get JBL Live headphones for $50 off on Amazon, coming in at $150. They're considered a Consumer Reports best buy.