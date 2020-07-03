consumer reports

Consumer Reports: July 4th deals

By Consumer Reports
You might find some great 4th of July sales if you go shopping this weekend.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Consumer Reports Editor Samantha Gordon says the 4th of July deals are out there.

"Even when a lot of stores are closed and people aren't shopping as much, we're still seeing people making these big purchases and so retailers are still discounting these items," Gordon said.

If you plan on barbecuing but haven't scored the right deal...gordon says this monument gas grill is a solid offer.

"So there's a Monument gas grill," Gordon said. "It's already an affordable grill at around $400 but right now at Lowes you can get it for about $330, so you're saving about 70 bucks. This grill we really liked. It scored really well in all of our tests and has some great features like integrated LED lighting so you can cook at night."

Some appliances are also on sale.

"I'll tell you about two of my favorites," Gordon said. "The Bosch 300 series dishwasher. Bosch in general is a great brand for appliances. It usually runs between $850-$1000 and AJ Madison.com you can get it for $760. What we really like is that it's quiet and it dries really well."

There's also the LG French door refrigerator. It usually costs about $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking off $500.

And what about tech?

"So July 4th isn't really a big tech sale time but retailers are still putting these things on sale," Gordon said. "There's also a really good deal on a pair of wireless noise canceling headphones, which is excellent especially if you're still working from home.

She said you can get JBL Live headphones for $50 off on Amazon, coming in at $150. They're considered a Consumer Reports best buy.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Risk to children in hot cars could increase due to coronavirus, experts warn
Consumer Reports: Taming your tech budget
Consumer Reports: How to get free medication if you've lost your job
Consumer Reports: Filing a will online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Chicago beaches still closed, but people flock to lakeshore anyway
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
15 shot, 3 killed Thursday in Chicago
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
3 rescued from Salt Creek after good Samaritans try to help girl swept away
Shedd Aquarium, Willis Tower Skydeck reopen Friday with COVID-19 protocols
Show More
Man charged in CTA body-slamming incident caught on video
'End of an era': Vienna Beef Factory Store & Cafe closes in Bucktown
Family of man shot, killed in Calumet Park plead for justice
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, stray storm north Friday
Chicago officials reveal July 4th weekend safety plan
More TOP STORIES News