Next presidential debate: Biden, Trump scheduled to meet again next week, despite COVID-19 concerns

When and where are the debates?

Oct. 15: Second presidential debate at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Oct. 22: Third and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Who are the moderators?

Chris Wallace of Fox News moderated the first debate

USA Today's Susan Page moderated the vice presidential debate

Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the "town meeting" debate on Oct. 15

NBC's Kristen Welker for the debate on Oct. 22

Will the CPD make changes after the chaotic first debate? After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis?

What will the debates look like?

The "town hall" debate

First and final debate

Vice presidential debate

How will the coronavirus pandemic impact the debates?

WASHINGTON -- With two debates checked off and the November election quickly approaching, President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are scheduled to square off again next week.The president and former VP are supposed to take the stage for a town hall-style debate on Thursday, Oct. 15. Yet many questions about its format remain, especially after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and the raucous first-night debate.A final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22.Here's everything we know about the 2020 presidential debates:All four debates are 90 minutes in length and are running from 9:00 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/ 6 p.m. PT until 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT.According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators are:The Sept. 29 presidential debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace.A day later, the commission released a statement saying it will consider changes to the debate format and will announce those shortly."The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the statement read.The CPD has not yet commented on any changes in the debate schedule or health protocols in regard to the president's COVID-19 infection.The 2020 debates are following similar formats used in 2012 and 2016.The second presidential debate will look similar to a town hall. Trump and Biden will answer questions from uncommitted Miami-area voters selected under the supervision of Dr. Frank Newport from the global analytics firm Gallup.The first and third presidential debates are divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. Those topics will be announced at least one week before each debate.Candidates will have two minutes to respond to the moderators' questions.The debate was divided into nine 10-minute segments. Pence and Harris each had two minutes to respond.The candidates will have two minutes to answer each question, and the moderator will have an additional minute to facilitate further discussion.Due to health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ticketing is extremely limited for all four events. Seating will also promote social distancing.The CPD said it will follow all CDC, state, county and site health and safety protocols at the four debate sites, with the Cleveland Clinic serving as its health security advisor.The University of Notre Dame announced in July it would withdraw from hosting the first presidential debate in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The venue was rescheduled to Case Western Reserve University.The second presidential debate was also originally scheduled elsewhere. The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, announced in June that it could not safely hold the debate, so it was moved to the 525,000-square-foot Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.