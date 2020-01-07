facebook

Facebook bans 'deepfake' videos to target misinformation online ahead of 2020 election

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook says it's banning "deepfake'' videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The social network said Monday it's beefing up its policies to remove the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence.

RELATED: UC Berkeley researchers creating software for newsrooms

In a blog post, Facebook said the videos will be removed if they've been "edited or synthesized - beyond adjustments for clarity or quality - in ways that aren't apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say. And: It is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic."

The company said the new rules won't include parody or satire, or clips edited just to change the order of words.

The exceptions underscore the balancing act Facebook faces as it struggles to stop the spread of online misinformation and "fake news" while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymenlo parkcrimebuzzworthyfacebooksocial mediasilicon valley2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionartificial intelligence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Tech giants are embracing remote work. Others may follow
'View from My Window' allows you to virtually travel the world
Settlement could mean $300 for some Illinois Facebook users
California city official ousted over his coronavirus remarks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News