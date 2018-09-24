Deerfield woman, 53, stabbed to death in domestic incident

Gary Kamen, 55, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A Deerfield man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed "a family member" to death.

Gary Kamen, 55, faces two counts of first degree murder. Police said he stabbed 53-year-old Karyn Kamen in their home in the 1000 block of Peachtree Lane in Deerfield Friday afternoon.

Karyn Kamen was taken to Highland Park Hospital where she died of her injuries Saturday afternoon, police said.

An autopsy performed Monday morning confirmed that the victim died of sharp force trauma.

Police said Friday that the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute and that there was no further threat to the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingdomestic violencewoman killedmurderhomicidehomicide investigationDeerfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Go-kart driver dies in Marengo Township crash, man charged with hit-and-run
Train derails in Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river
Virginia prisons to ban tampons for female visitors
Baby boy dies in West Englewood fire; autopsy inconclusive
Teen rescued after drifting 49 days at sea
Show More
Driver finds baby crawling across busy road
'Amazing' treatment helps paralyzed woman walk again
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
More News