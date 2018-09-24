A Deerfield man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed "a family member" to death.Gary Kamen, 55, faces two counts of first degree murder. Police said he stabbed 53-year-old Karyn Kamen in their home in the 1000 block of Peachtree Lane in Deerfield Friday afternoon.Karyn Kamen was taken to Highland Park Hospital where she died of her injuries Saturday afternoon, police said.An autopsy performed Monday morning confirmed that the victim died of sharp force trauma.Police said Friday that the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute and that there was no further threat to the community.