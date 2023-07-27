WATCH LIVE

DeKalb County plane crash: Small plane appears to have crashed in field

Plane flew from Evansville, Indiana, according to FlightAware

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 7:03PM
There was an apparent DeKalb County plane crash Thursday afternoon along Lincoln Highway in Cortland.

CORTLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane appeared to have crashed in a field in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the aircraft about 1:30 p.m., which appeared to have landed in a field at 260 W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland. The small plane appeared to have front-end damage, and a fire truck had responded to spray foam on it.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

According to FlightAware, the plane departed from Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana about 10:10 a.m. It was supposed to land at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport just after 12:30 p.m.

It appeared to have crashed just south of the DeKalb airport.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

