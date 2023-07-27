DeKalb County plane crash: Small plane appears to have crashed in field

CORTLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane appeared to have crashed in a field in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.
Chopper 7 was over the aircraft about 1:30 p.m., which appeared to have landed in a field at 260 W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland. The small plane appeared to have front-end damage, and a fire truck had responded to spray foam on it.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
According to FlightAware, the plane departed from Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana about 10:10 a.m. It was supposed to land at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport just after 12:30 p.m.
It appeared to have crashed just south of the DeKalb airport.
