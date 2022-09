Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!

Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies.

The department proudly posted this picture with the caption: "Our recent baby boom at DFD!"

Congrats to all of the new parents!