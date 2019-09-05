DeKalb police meet with community after viral video appears to show cops choke, Taser man

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- The DeKalb community and police came together to discussion the violent arrest of 25-year-old Elonte McDowell, who is black, by a white police officer.
The meeting lasted for several hours and the residents were at times emotional and heated. More than 250 people attended.
The arrest was caught on camera by McDowell's girlfriend, who took video of the incident.
Police also released dashcam video , showing that there were at least four officers involved in McDowell's arrest.
Police said that McDowell tried to flee while officers were attempting to detain the man after pulling him over on Annie Glidden Road near Lincoln Highway. Officers then pinned McDowell to the ground and used a Taser on him.
McDowell said he was not trying to flee and that officers also put him in a chokehold.
McDowell is heard on a video recorded by his girlfriend saying that he's unable to breathe. His girlfriend was in the passenger seat when McDowell was pulled over.
McDowell said police had no reason to detain him or to use force.
In a statement about McDowell's arrest, the DeKalb Police Department said a "felony amount of cannabis was found."
Illinois passed a law four years ago banning excessive force, such as chokeholds, in specific situations.
An investigation by Illinois State Police is ongoing. The DeKalb officer involved has been temporarily reassigned during the investigation.
