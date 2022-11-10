Man accused in Delphi murders case asks for public defender citing that he and his wife can't work

Allen wrote in a letter to the court that his wife has stopped working for "her personal safety."

Police say they're still searching for anyone who may be connected to the murders.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- The man accused of killing two teenage girls has requested a public defender Wednesday.

In a letter to the court, Richard Allen said he didn't realize how expensive an attorney would be, and he said he and his wife can no longer work.

"I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available," he wrote in the letter to Carroll Circuit Court.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017, outside the north central Indiana city.

The teens were hiking in their hometown of Delphi.

Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26. They announced his arrest Oct. 31.

Allen wrote his wife has stopped working for "her personal safety."

"At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself," Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. "However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

"I also did not realize what my wife and I's immediate financial situation was going to be," he wrote. "We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety."

Allen did not elaborate on the threats to her safety.

"Again, I throw myself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may," he wrote, the Journal and Courier reported.

