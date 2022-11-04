Indiana police explain why there are 2 different sketches in Delphi murders case

Police say they're still searching for anyone who may be connected to the murders.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are sharing more insight into the investigation into the Delphi, Indiana, deaths of two teenage girls back in 2017.

Two different sketches have been released over the years and police say they're still searching for anyone who may be connected to the murders.

Richard Allen was charged earlier this week with killing 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German as they hiked in the hometown.

The Indiana State Police superintendent explains the reason for the different sketches.

"I think that was the absolute right decision at the time to do what they did. I've always said that the two sketches are simply sketches. They are not photographs. It's a piece of an investigative puzzle, " said Superintendent Doug Carter.

Allen was recently transferred to state custody for safety reasons. He's due in court in a few weeks.