Indiana State Police to release details on arrest in Delphi murders of Libby German, Abby Williams

Sources tell ABC7 a man has been arrested for the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana. Police are expected to announce charges Monday.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police are expected to release more details Monday morning about an arrest in the 2017 murder of two girls in Delphi

Police are expected to name the suspect during a news conference in Delphi at 9 a.m. Central Time.

Residents told ABC7 they've interacted with the suspect multiple times and said the individual reportedly worked at a local pharmacy.

Sources tell ABC's Indianapolis affiliate a person has been arrested in connection with the murders.

"The state police never really discussed details on what was found at the scene, but the belief all along is that there was at least some sort of genetic material," Brad Garrett, ABC News contributor and former FBI agent. "Clearly they have something that links him to the crime."

The case has been shrouded in mystery since February 2017 when 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German seemingly disappeared after going for a hike. Their bodies were found the next day.

"How did this come to light almost five years after this crime was committed?" Garret said. "Something broke in recent days, at least to the point that it gave them enough probable cause and evidence to arrest this new person."

The girls' killer was able to avoid capture, even with thousands of tips coming in to police and despite one of the teens, Libby, taking this grainy video the day of their disappearance showing a man walking towards the girls.

Authorities have said he may be the killer. Libby also captured a chilling recording, thought to be the man's voice.

Libby's family reacted to the update expected later Monday. Her sister Kelsie tweeted, "just know how grateful I am for all of you."

"We've never forgotten them," Delphi resident John Rowe said. "Everybody's going to keep them in their minds forever."

The girls' bodies were found on the property of then-77-year-old Ronald Logan, who since died. New details reported by WRTV indicate Logan asked a relative to lie about his whereabouts on the day of the murders.

Last month, the hosts of the true crime podcast "The Murder Sheet" took photographs of investigators scouring the Wabash River, near Peru, Indiana -- about 40 miles from where Abby and Libby's bodies were found.

The podcasters said it's located just a few miles from the family home of 28-year-old Kegan Kline, who was arrested two years ago and charged with child pornography and child exploitation in a separate case to which he's pleaded not guilty.

Kegan Kline, 28, admitted to using a phony social media account with the handle "anthony_shots" to communicate with minors, Indiana State Police say.

"He created a completely false persona for himself," said Kevin Greenlee, co-host of The Murder Sheet. "And we know that the Anthony Shots account was actually in communication with Liberty German, who was one of the victims in this case."

Kline has denied any involvement in the murders.

