Delta baggage handler arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport in New York City

A baggage handler with Delta Airlines was arrested after $300,000 went missing from JFK Airport.

Quincy Thorpe, 40, was arrested at his home in Brooklyn on Thursday morning and appeared in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn later in the day.

The money -- which was transported in eight bags -- was part of a cash shipment to be loaded onto Delta Flight 1225 from Kennedy Airport to Florida on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that Thorpe scanned and loaded the bags onto the flight before taking a bag of cash from a larger armored car transfer.

The armored car's security company realized one of eight bags that made up the transfer was missing once the flight landed in Miami -- prompting an investigation by Port Authority police and the FBI.

Thorpe was quickly identified after fellow workers said he went home sick after the approximate time of the theft. Over the next two days, Thorpe called Delta Ground Services to say he would not be coming to work.

"In my mind there's a question of how is the money actually taken out of the airport? If there are surveillance cameras all around, that's a question that needs to be answered going forward but we'll see what the government wants to do with it," Thorpe's attorney said.

The money has not yet been recovered.

Thorpe appeared briefly in Brooklyn federal court where he was released on an $80,000 bond.

Delta released the following statement after confirming Thorpe was suspended:

"The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members. We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmoneyu.s. & worldjfk international airportdelta
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Delta baggage handler arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
2 CPD officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
Chicago launching city sticker amnesty program for October
Show More
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Shooting threats shut down 2 west suburban schools
More TOP STORIES News