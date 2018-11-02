A DePaul University student was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night by a group of teenagers at the school's Lincoln Park campus, Chicago police said.The robbery occurred in the 900-block of West Belden Avenue before midnight, police said.The student told police he was walking near the school's Commons building when three male teenagers, who seemed to be in their late teens, stopped him and demanded money. One of them apparently flashed a gun at the victim, while the others grabbed the victim's cash,The teens then all ran off after the robbery. The student was not hurt but this incident did spark a community alert from the university.According to DePaul's public safety report, earlier this month another student was robbed in the middle of the afternoon in the same spot. She was not hurt.Police said no one is in custody.