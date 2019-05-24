DePaul student sexually abused while walking in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A DePaul student was sexually abused while walking at the school's Lincoln Park campus early Friday morning, Chicago police and a DePaul safety alert said.
The woman was walking home with a friend on Sheffield Avenue just north of Fullerton at about 1:45 a.m. when police said an unknown man approached her from behind. The man touched her inappropriately and then fled northbound on foot, police said.
The suspect is described by police as a man in his mid-20s who is 5'10" tall with black hair and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.
