DePaul University issues safety alert warning of man spitting on women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University issued a safety alert Thursday about a man wanted for spitting on women on or near the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses.The alert said there have been several incidents where the men approached women, made vulgar and derogatory remarks and spat on them.Most of the incidents took place on public sidewalks around the campuses, the university said.The suspect is described by the alert as having a stocky build with long dark hair with some gray which he sometimes wears in a bun. He also has tattoos on his arms and hands, facial tattoos and a large multicolored tattoo on his neck with the letters BEAUTE.Anyone who sees the man is asked to contact DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777 for Lincoln Park or 312-362-8400 for the Loop campus.