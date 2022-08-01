Police officers to be honored at Des Plaines City Council meeting for separate lifesaving rescues

One revived a man and another came to the rescue of a 3-week-old.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday, the city of Des Plaines will honor two of its police officers for saving two people's lives in two separate incidents.

Officer John Doherty helped revive a 58-year-old man who was not breathing after collapsing, and Michael Kurotobi came to the rescue of a 3-week-old earlier this year.

RELATED: Parents speaks out after hero pizza guy rescues their 4 kids, friend from burning home

The two officers will be honored at the Des Plaines City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 1420 Miner St. in Des Plaines.

The public is encouraged to attend, but anyone can watch live: Click here starting at 7 p.m.