WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police officers to be honored at Des Plaines City Council meeting for separate lifesaving rescues

Officer John Doherty helped revive man, Michael Kurotobi came to baby's rescue

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

One revived a man and another came to the rescue of a 3-week-old.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday, the city of Des Plaines will honor two of its police officers for saving two people's lives in two separate incidents.

Officer John Doherty helped revive a 58-year-old man who was not breathing after collapsing, and Michael Kurotobi came to the rescue of a 3-week-old earlier this year.

RELATED: Parents speaks out after hero pizza guy rescues their 4 kids, friend from burning home

The two officers will be honored at the Des Plaines City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 1420 Miner St. in Des Plaines.

The public is encouraged to attend, but anyone can watch live: Click here starting at 7 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.