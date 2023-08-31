Destination: Palm Springs

Kimber Foster, the Director of Palm Springs Tourism describes the resort town of Palm Springs as "a haven for relaxation."

The city is influenced by the rich culture of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and its reputation as Southern California's weekend-getaway destination.

It has easy access to a variety of nature spots, shopping, recreation and restaurants!

Palm Springs is home to many hiking trails, relaxation hubs like The Spa at Séc-he, a plethora of public art, museums and more.

Influenced by many different cultures, the city is a melting pot of different cuisines. If you're in the mood for Italian, Mexican, or Thai food, Palm Springs has it.

If you're interested in a "friendly neighborhood casino," Agua Caliente Casinos is the place to visit, said Jessica Newton. There's something for everyone when it comes to nightlife entertainment, food, and casino gaming.

Make Palm Springs your next vacation destination.