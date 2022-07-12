Elton John talks 'The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical,' premiering at Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical" happens in Chicago next week.Elton John wrote over 20 songs for the show that's Broadway-bound."It was one of my favorite films. The subject matter in the film screams out for music as well," John said.The cast was introduced at the Nederlander Tuesday morning. It's daunting to take on roles created by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.Chicago's own Anna Shapiro, of Steppenwolf fame and a Tony winner, is the director."I trust the Chicago audience more than any other audience I've ever sat in. I know how to make new work with the Chicago audience. I am so looking forward to sitting in that room every night and watching you watch us," Shapiro said.James Alsop is the choreographer."This is the movie that every watches when it's on TV. It's on my compute. It's so important to me," Alsop said."You have to have characters you can write for and you have to have a backdrop that can inspire you musically," John said. "Walk out elated, See you there, Chicago!"