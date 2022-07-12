elton john

Elton John talks 'The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical,' premiering at Nederlander Theatre

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Elton John talks 'Devil Wears Prada' musical premiering in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical" happens in Chicago next week.

Elton John wrote over 20 songs for the show that's Broadway-bound.

"It was one of my favorite films. The subject matter in the film screams out for music as well," John said.

The cast was introduced at the Nederlander Tuesday morning. It's daunting to take on roles created by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Chicago's own Anna Shapiro, of Steppenwolf fame and a Tony winner, is the director.

"I trust the Chicago audience more than any other audience I've ever sat in. I know how to make new work with the Chicago audience. I am so looking forward to sitting in that room every night and watching you watch us," Shapiro said.

James Alsop is the choreographer.

"This is the movie that every watches when it's on TV. It's on my compute. It's so important to me," Alsop said.

"You have to have characters you can write for and you have to have a backdrop that can inspire you musically," John said. "Walk out elated, See you there, Chicago!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopdevil wears pradaelton johnentertainmentmusicmusic newstheatermusicalbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELTON JOHN
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
Elton John Barbie doll pays tribute to iconic performer
Elton John picks up second Oscar for best original song
Elton John claims he saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
TOP STORIES
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting back in critical condition: family
5 workers electrocuted at LaSalle County home
Mother killed in Highland Park shooting laid to rest
Man who claimed he mistook girlfriend for burglar charged in her death
2 children rescued from Lake Michigan near Gary, Indiana beach
COVID Update: IL reports 6,075 new cases, 12 deaths
Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups
Show More
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
Ring video shows woman alert family of 11 to burning home
Dolton, Illinois Amber Alert canceled after girl, 14, found safe
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
Timing of alderman's racketeering trial gives him chance to run again
More TOP STORIES News