COPA to release bodycam video in deadly Chicago police shooting in Garfield Park

COPA will release Tuesday bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting that killed Dexter Reed in West Garfield Park.

COPA will release Tuesday bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting that killed Dexter Reed in West Garfield Park.

COPA will release Tuesday bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting that killed Dexter Reed in West Garfield Park.

COPA will release Tuesday bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting that killed Dexter Reed in West Garfield Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COPA is expected to release body cam video of a deadly police shooting last month in West Garfield Park.

Dexter Reed, 26, was killed by Chicago police on March 21 during a traffic stop that ended with dozens of bullets fired.

The police body-worn camera footage to be released Tuesday may help illuminate how this traffic stop turned deadly.

His family just viewed the footage Monday and they're expected to speak at noon.

Reed was pulled over by five Chicago police officers along the 3800-block of West Ferdinand Street shortly after 6 p.m. on March 21.

The traffic stop ended with Reed's SUV spotted with at least a dozen bullet holes.

He was critically wounded and died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Chicago police said an officer was also shot in the wrist but was in good condition and a gun was found at the scene.

Reed's family were left with many questions as to how the encounter turned sideways, who fired shots when, and possibly what was said between police and Reed.

"I just want some answers as to why was he stopped? What was the purpose of him being stopped?" Reed's uncle Roosevelt Banks III told ABC7 the day after the shooting. "Because obviously, if he was stopped, why did it lead to him losing his life when he was on his way to get some brakes for his car?"

At the time of this incident, Reed was facing charges for alleging carrying a gun in his pants pocket, while walking into a street festival.

He was in court on that gun charge less than two weeks before his fatal encounter with police.

The conclusions and any recommendations come in a report from Chicago police that could take months to release.