CPD Supt. Larry Snelling on Dexter Reed police shooting, Chicago consent decree

Friday we heard for the first time from Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling about the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed on March 21.

Friday we heard for the first time from Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling about the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed on March 21.

Friday we heard for the first time from Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling about the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed on March 21.

Friday we heard for the first time from Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling about the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed on March 21.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday we heard for the first time from Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling about the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Dexter Reed on March 21 since bodycam video was released.

An 11th District tactical unit said it stopped Reed on March 21 for not wearing a seatbelt. There was an exchange of gunfire and the 26-year-old was killed. An officer was also shot.

Snelling urged the public to let the investigation into the shooting play out in the wake of the outrage caused by the video release.

"We don't know what those officers saw or what they thought or how they felt at the time," Snelling said Friday. "This is not something we should take lightly, this is not something that should play out in public opinion."

READ MORE: Chicago police officers fired about 96 times over 41 seconds, killing Dexter Reed

Snelling urged the public to wait until all the facts are collected before passing judgement.

"I will never interfere with the integrity of the investigation because if I did then I have no integrity," Snelling said.

He also said he hopes the integrity of the investigation isn't already jeopardized. Besides the video, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, released some information about the case.

RELATED: COPA memo questions validity of traffic stop before fatal police shooting

COPA said four tactical officers stopped Reed for a seatbelt violation. The situation escalated quickly, Reed fired first and police shot back, firing 96 rounds in 41 seconds. COPA's chief administrator sent Snelling a memo recommending the officers be relieved of their police powers.

"We have not heard from the officers. I will not make a decision to strip officers until investigation unfolds," Snelling said.

The shooting occurred while CPD has been trying to comply with a federal consent decree put in place after the 2014 fatal Laquan McDonald shooting. The decree emphasizes better training and de-escalation techniques.

"Deescalation techniques would allow police to address that episode in completely different ways and perhaps might have resulted in a different outcome," said David Greising, president of the Better Government Association.

According to federal monitor overseeing the decree, only 6% of CPD's objectives have been fully met. Snelling disputes the numbers, but admits finding the time get all officers trained has been a challenge.

"We will get there, we can't wave a magic wand and get every officer trained," he said.