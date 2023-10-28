Old Pueblo Cantina serves up special deals to celebrate 'Day of the Dead'

The beginning of November marks Día de los Muertos, and Lincoln Park is rounding up some restaurants that are offering all treats, and no tricks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The beginning of November marks Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, and with "spooky season" in full swing, Lincoln Park is rounding up some restaurants that are offering all treats, and no tricks.

One of those restaurants is Old Pueblo Cantina. The laidback neighborhood restaurant and bar inspired by the cuisine of Sonora, Mexico and the nickname for Tucson, AZ, where owner Ryan O'Donnell grew up.

Old Pueblo Cantina's menu is filled with flavorful dishes, seasonal fruit-forward margaritas and an impressive collection of small batch tequilas and mezcals.

General manager Celeste Sotelo-Ramirez stopped by ABC 7 Chicago, with a taste of the holiday menu at Lincoln Park's favorite laid back cantina.