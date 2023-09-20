WATCH LIVE

Group holding mobile diaper pantry in Waukegan

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 12:10PM
For Diaper Awareness Week, Keeping People Covered is holding a mobile diaper pantry in Waukegan.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Wednesday there's an event in Waukegan to help families with a mobile diaper pantry.

It's part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

About one in two families struggle with diaper need with families spending about $800 a year in diapers.

Ann Marie Mathis with Keeping People Covered joined ABC7 to talk about how common the struggle is, how it is a global problem and how people can help.

The mobile diaper pantry will be held a the Lake County Health Department's Belvidere Medical Building, 2400 Belvidere Rd in Waukegan from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

