Preview of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2024 with Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora

Sandy Kenyon has a first look at this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sandy Kenyon has a first look at this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sandy Kenyon has a first look at this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sandy Kenyon has a first look at this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.

TIMES SQUARE -- Ryan Seacrest will return to Times Square for the 19th time to host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," and this year he will be joined by a new co-host.

Pop star Rita Ora, born in Kosovo, will join Seacrest in New York City for the first time.

"I was overseas, and this was always such like a million miles away... that wasn't real and then when you kind of get here you're thinking 'Wow! Everything goes into this show,'" said Ora.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" has been the most popular New Year's Eve countdown for over 30 years.

Even though Seacrest is one of Hollywood's busiest hosts and producers, he says "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" has a special meaning for him.

"He was someone who I admired and looked up to as a child, and someone I wanted to be. I wanted to be him when I grew-up so to have worked next to him during some challenging years for him and to take over or him has a special place in my heart," said Seacrest.

The heat generated by the million people in Times Square each year is the heart of the five-and-a-half-hour broadcast, but performers will be featured from around the world.

The show will feature comedians like Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Plus, Post Malone will perform from Las Vegas, New Jeans will be live in South Korea and Megan Thee Stallion will be rocking from New York City.

This year's performers include:

Times Square

LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip

Megan Thee Stallion

Jelly Roll

Sabrina Carpenter

Tyla

Hollywood

Aqua

Doechii

Ellie Goulding

Green Day

Janelle Monae

Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha

Ludacris

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Paul Russell

Renee Rapp with Coco Jones

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Miami Beach

Cardi B

Las Vegas

Post Malone

South Korea

New Jeans

Puerto Rico

Ivy Queen

The show airs Sunday, Dec. 31 staring at 8p|7c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC Network and this ABC station.