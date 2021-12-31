powerball

Aurora woman finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year drawing

Powerball jackpot amount now up to $500M
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Aurora woman finalist for NYE $1M drawing

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The jackpot for Saturday's big Powerball drawing is now up to $500 million, but one lucky woman in Aurora already has a one-in-five chance of becoming an instant New Year's Eve millionaire.

Linda Perkins is a finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

She recently found out that she was randomly selected for the drawing that will be part of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

Just for being a finalist, Perkins gets $10,000 and a huge gift pack.

"I learned that I won from an email in the middle of my workday so I was really shocked," Perkins said.

She said if her name were drawn on New Year's Eve, "I would scream, I would cry, and I would probably pass out!"

The four other finalists are: Aaron Rose from Slaughter, Louisiana; Robert Long from Waterloo, Iowa; Brian Mineweaser from Honey Brook, Pennsylvania; and Shari Beenken from Titonka, Iowa.
