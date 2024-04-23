Grandfather becomes millionaire with winning Powerball ticket on Illinois Lottery app

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois man is now a millionaire after winning the Illinois Lottery Powerball in March.

The man, who asked to be anonymous, said he bought the ticket using the Illinois Lottery app.

He logged into his account to buy an Illinois Lottery Powerball ticket, when he saw he an older ticket said "You're A Winner!"

"When my wife got home, I asked her to read my winning prize amount out loud," he said. "That's when it finally started to sink in a little bit that this was, in fact, real."

READ MORE | Winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $5.45M sold at Chicago liquor store

His winning lottery numbers were 12-13-33-50-52 for the March 30 drawing.

The winner has four grandkids, and said he plans to spoil their kids with special trip.

"I'm thinking of taking them to Disney World for a magical experience. I've never been myself, so it'll be a fun trip for the whole family," he said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.