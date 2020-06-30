u.s. & world

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Dina Manzo's ex-husband charged in home invasion assault on her boyfriend

Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, July 21, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

NEWARK -- The ex-husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member hired a reputed mobster to carry out an assault of the woman's current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception, federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tuesday.

Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, and John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, were each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo, while Perna was identified as a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna was also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, while Thomas Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime. Both men were arrested Tuesday and made their initial court appearances later in the day via videoconferencing.

Thomas Manzo hired Perna in the spring of 2015 to assault his ex-wife's then-boyfriend in exchange for a deeply-discounted wedding reception at a Paterson restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner, prosecutors said. The alleged assault occurred in July 2015.

The following month, Perna held a "lavish" wedding reception at the restaurant for a fraction of the price, prosecutors said. More than 330 people attended, including many members of the Lucchese Crime Family, authorities said.

Manzo's attorney, Michael Critchley, said his client is "absolutely innocent, and the allegations more resemble a fictionalized plot of a reality TV show, and will be proven to be nothing more than that."

An attorney representing Perna didn't return an email message Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arresthome invasionassaultmobu.s. & worldreal housewivesreality television
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Indiana reports nearly 366 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 784, cases surpass 28K
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Gov. to retire Mississippi's Confederate-themed flag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged victim of viral CTA body-slam video speaks out
CPD, ATF, seeking to ID suspects in arson fires following George Floyd's death
Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
Ohio man puts donkey to sleep with sweet serenade
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Show More
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
Facebook to invest $800M for data center in DeKalb
IRS says it won't push back Tax Day beyond July 15
Indiana reports nearly 366 new COVID-19 cases
Americans facing European Union travel ban
More TOP STORIES News