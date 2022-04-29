Dinkel's Bakery closing after 100 years of German baked goods in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dinkel's Bakery is closing Saturday after 100 years in business in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.
The bakery has been an area institution and go-to for generations of Chicago families. The bakery is famous for its stollen, a bread of nuts, spices, and dried or candied fruit, and specializes in other sweet and savory German baked goods, including bread. It also puts out thousands of paczki every year.
Norm Dinkel, president of the sweets shop, told ABC7 it is just time for him to turn the page on the next chapter in his life. Also, he plans to auction off the outdoor sign and will donate 50% of the money to charity.
Your last chance to get a delicious baked good is Saturday, April 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
