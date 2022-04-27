ukraine

Ukraine's most popular beer to be sold in Chicago, other cities to help with humanitarian relief

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine's most popular beer brand to Chicago and several other American cities, with proceeds benefiting humanitarian relief in the war-ravaged country.

Beginning in May, Chernigivske will be brewed at Anheuser-Busch's Newark, New Jersey, factory. It will then be sold on draft in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Phoenix.

Specific locations where you can buy it will be announced later on a special website.
