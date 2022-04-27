Ukraine's most popular beer to be sold in Chicago, other cities to help with humanitarian relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine's most popular beer brand to Chicago and several other American cities, with proceeds benefiting humanitarian relief in the war-ravaged country.Beginning in May, Chernigivske will be brewed at Anheuser-Busch's Newark, New Jersey, factory. It will then be sold on draft in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Phoenix.Specific locations where you can buy it will be announced later on a special website.