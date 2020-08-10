Family & Parenting

Disney introduces adaptive costume line for fans who use wheelchairs

Disney is launching a new line of adaptive costumes designed specifically for fans who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs.

The line includes Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Incredibles costumes. They have stretch fabric that opens in back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure for tube access.

It also includes two wheelchair wraps, one designed to look like Cinderella's coach and a second that looks like the Incredimobile from "The Incredibles."

The wheelchair cover sets, which fit most standard wheelchairs, have supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

Costumes from the line are available to order on ShopDisney.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: Illinois boy with cerebral palsy goes trick-or-treating in Beetlejuice costume
EMBED More News Videos

On Halloween, 9-year-old Anthony Alfano is a star.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghalloweendisneycostumes
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms bring high winds, tornado warnings to Chicago area
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Chicago mayor tells looters 'we are coming for you'
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Security guard shot early Monday morning in River North
Chicago streets reopen, CTA service resumes downtown after access limited to Loop
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
Show More
Cleanup underway after stores looted in North Side business district
South Loop assesses downtown looting damage after night of unrest
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
Indiana reports 673 new coronavirus cases, 3 death Monday
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
More TOP STORIES News