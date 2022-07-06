Disney unveils Tiana's Bayou Adventure at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Starting in late 2024, Princess and the Frog fans will be able to join Tiana and friends on an epic musical adventure through the Bayou at Disney Parks!Disney unveiled plans for the new attraction at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans and celebrated the occasion with a lively panel and live art demonstrations provided by the YAYA Arts Center. The event also included performances by the world-renowned Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Jennifer Lewis, who voices Mama Odie in the beloved film."Myself and the rest of the team are very excited to bring Tiana's Bayou Adventure both to Disneyland and Magic Kingdom," says Ted Robledo, Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering. "It's the first-ever American princess, African-American princess, adventure story to ever be a part of our parks so I cant wait for our guests to experience it."Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.