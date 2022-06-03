localish

'Disney's Mickey & Friends X CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure' Unveiled in New York City

By Eduardo Sanchez and Dana Langer
EMBED <>More Videos

Explore a new Disney experience at CAMP

NEW YORK -- At Disneys Mickey & Friends X CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure you can now make your way through an exciting and fun-filled immersive world to help celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday!

At this new and immersive experience, a CAMP counselor guides visitors through their signature Magic Door where the real fun begins.

Then, visitors embark on an exciting adventure including playing inside a giant kaleidoscope and climbing a wall of enormous hot dogs to save the day in time for Mickey's birthday party!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy will all be along for the ride through this digital, interactive animation that's sure to be sensational fun for the whole family.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citydisneymickey mouselocalish
LOCALISH
Explore a new Disney experience at CAMP
Athlete battling Parkinson's disease sets 2 world records
Enter a time machine to 1890s luxury inside this Tampa hotel
Family finds freedom in US after harrowing escape from Cambodia
TOP STORIES
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Gonzalo Lopez dead: Escaped inmate may have also killed adult, 4 kids
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Bank of America Chicago half marathon steps off Sunday
National Donut Day freebies and discounts
Republican governor candidates debate guns, abortion, Chicago violence
Police ID suspect in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
Show More
New Northwestern immediate care center likely coming to South Side
Woman, 29, killed in South Side crash: Chicago police
Social Security to run out after 2034, report says
Racist messages found in Evanston school bathrooms
Driver killed after hitting IDOT truck on I-57 in Matteson
More TOP STORIES News