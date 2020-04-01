Disney Princess Elsa FaceTimes south suburban Thornton birthday girl

THORNTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Even Disney princesses are practicing social distancing.Frozen's Elsa sang happy birthday to another princess, Leilani Zambrano of south suburban Thornton on Tuesday evening.Leilani celebrated her third birthday.Elsa was supposed to come to her home in person but the stay-at-home order forced to her Facetime instead, according to Leilani's mother Veronica Zambrano.Leilani was so surprised and delighted when Elsa called her, Zambrano said.After chatting a bit with Elsa, Leilani enjoyed her cake and waved to her neighbors from the window.