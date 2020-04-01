Community & Events

Disney Princess Elsa FaceTimes south suburban Thornton birthday girl

THORNTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Even Disney princesses are practicing social distancing.

Frozen's Elsa sang happy birthday to another princess, Leilani Zambrano of south suburban Thornton on Tuesday evening.

Leilani celebrated her third birthday.

Elsa was supposed to come to her home in person but the stay-at-home order forced to her Facetime instead, according to Leilani's mother Veronica Zambrano.

Leilani was so surprised and delighted when Elsa called her, Zambrano said.

After chatting a bit with Elsa, Leilani enjoyed her cake and waved to her neighbors from the window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthorntonillinoissocial distancingfrozenbirthdaydisneycoronavirussurprisecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News