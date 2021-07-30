Health & Fitness

Disney joins growing list of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine for nonunion employees

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney joins growing list of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

NEW YORK -- The Walt Disney Company is now joining the growing number of other American companies who are requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for non-union employees working on-site.

Today, Disney sent a message to employees who are non-union based in the United States that they must soon be fully vaccinated to come into the workplace.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers who are on-site have 60 days to provide verification of vaccination.

The company is having conversations around this topic with the unions representing their employees under collective bargaining agreements.

This decision was based on the recommendations of scientists, health officials and medical professionals that vaccinations provide the best protection against COVID-19.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdisneycovid 19 vaccineinstagram storiesu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. announces 'universal' indoor mask guidance
IL reports 2,348 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
'Real life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean
Rescued animals get second chance at life at Shedd
IN Silver Alert issued for 2 missing girls in 'extreme danger': police
Youth ambassadors urge peers to get vaccinated ahead of school year
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
COVID cases keep rising and Lollapalooza keeps going
Disney+ 'The Stories Continue' summer tour is in Grant Park
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
More TOP STORIES News