Disneyland's California Adventure to transform Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo Square

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort is planning to add a new multi-cultural experience to its California Adventure Park.

On Thursday, it announced plans to transform the Pacific Wharf area into San Fransokyo Square and it's all inspired by the movie "Big Hero 6."

The name is a mashup of two iconic cities - San Francisco and Tokyo - and the location setting for the movie.

Concept images of San Fransokyo Square provided by Disneyland Resort. Disney

The land will feature a Cervecería and new Asian-inspired menu items.

Rita's Turbine Blenders will serve up delicious margaritas and icy beverages replacing the old fishing net tannery.

Visitors will also get to meet Hiro and his huggable healthcare companion Baymax.

An official opening date has not yet been announced but the transformation will begin in mid July.

